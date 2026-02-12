Sandy Steers, Big Bear wildlife activist and voice of Eagle Cam, dies

The Brief The longtime executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley and face of the famous Eagle Cam passed away Wednesday night. Steers spent over 20 years leading environmental efforts, famously narrating the lives of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow for a global audience. The nonprofit confirmed her death via social media but has not yet released details regarding the circumstances or cause of death.



Sandy Steers, the devoted wildlife advocate who brought the daily lives of Big Bear’s bald eagles to millions of viewers worldwide, passed away Wednesday evening.

As the executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley for two decades, she became a beloved figure known for her expertise and passion for the natural world.

What we know:

Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) confirmed that Steers passed away on the evening of February 11.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness to let our Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle family know that Sandy Steers passed away," the nonprofit announced on social media.

The organization requested privacy for their team to "grieve and process this sad news."

Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, died on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, the nonprofit announced. / Friends of Big Bear Valley

The backstory:

Steers served as the nonprofit’s executive director for more than 20 years, overseeing environmental advocacy and educational programming.

In 2015, she was instrumental in launching the livestream cameras that followed the nesting seasons of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow.

However, Steers' work went far beyond the cameras.

According to the nonprofit, Steers was a recognized expert who helped preserve rare pebble plains and the endangered paintbrush flower.

In 2023, she was nominated for Outdoor Californian of the Year by the Outdoor Writers Association of California (OWAC) for her tireless efforts to protect the region's biodiversity.

Dig deeper:

She became the organization's go-to wildlife expert, appearing multiple times on local media outlets to explain the intricacies of eagle behavior to a global audience.

Under her leadership, the cam community grew into an "eagle family" of thousands. Steers was there for every major moment — from the triumphs to the heartbreak.

For example, Steers guided viewers through successful hatches and the first flights of eaglets like Sunny. She also provided comfort and scientific context during late-winter storms in 2025 and the recent raven attacks on the nest.

Steers frequently used the eagles as a symbol of hope.

What we don't know:

Steers' cause of death has not been made public.

FOBBV has not yet released details regarding memorial services or who will succeed Steers in her role as executive director.

What's next:

The nonprofit indicated that "more information will be provided at a later time."