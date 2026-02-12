Ludacris, Shaboozey, CORTIS headlining NBA Crossover concert series
LOS ANGELES - The appeal of NBA All-Star Weekend extends far beyond the action on the court, bringing fans together from around the globe to celebrate basketball, culture and entertainment.
As All-Star Weekend returns to Los Angeles, fans can catch an electrifying lineup of musicians during the NBA Crossover concert series at the LA Convention Center in downtown LA.
NBA CROSSOVER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP
Events begin Thursday, Feb. 12. The marquee event, the NBA All-Star Game, will take place at the Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers. In addition to the festivities in Inglewood, fans can enjoy a variety of experiences in downtown L.A., including live performances at NBA Crossover.
Below is the performance schedule for Hardwood Central at NBA Crossover:
Thursday, Feb. 12
K-pop group CORTIS will kick off the concert series Thursday. The group will also perform at halftime of the Celebrity Game at the Kia Forum on Saturday, becoming the first K-pop group to do so.
Friday, Feb. 13
Grammy Award–winning rapper Ludacris will headline the concert series Friday. The following night, he is set to perform ahead of the Slam Dunk Contest.
Also taking the stage Friday is the DJ duo Two Friends.
Saturday, Feb. 14
Shaboozey made history last month at the Grammys as the first Black artist to win in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for his collaboration "Amen" with Jelly Roll.
Gelo and Joey Fatone and Friends will also perform Saturday.
Sunday, Feb. 15
DJ Pauly D of "Jersey Shore" will perform a set Sunday.
All performances are included with admission to the NBA Crossover. Tickets start at $25 for children and $50 for adults. Children ages 2 and under do not require a ticket.
Click here for ticket information.
2026 NBA ALL-STAR GAME COVERAGE
