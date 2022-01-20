Tioni Theus: Teen's body ‘dumped on the side of the freeway like garbage’; family demands answers

"How does a 16-year-old girl end up shot on the side of the freeway, and there’s little community outrage?" asked the family of Tioni Theus.

California Highway Patrol officers found her lifeless body on the side of the 110 Freeway Manchester off-ramp in South Los Angeles, on January 8.

"We still don’t know more than we did 11 days ago," said Rashida Kincy, who has been spearheading outreach to media, asking for help.

Theus was last seen January 7, by her dad, when she told him she was meeting a friend to go to a party. The 16-year-old had been staying with dad, since her mother was placed in an assisted living facility, to recuperate from a serious hit-and-run.

Tioni Theus (FOX 11)

The straight-A student, according to family members, who loved dance and was pretty good at golf, started hanging out with friends her dad didn’t know. It was an Instagram friend, he told investigators, that she was supposedly going to a party with on the Friday before her body was found.

"Who does this to a 16-year-old girl, leaving her dumped on the side of the freeway like garbage?" said family members.

FOX 11 has reached out to the CHP for more information on the investigation and is still waiting to be provided additional details.

Anyone with information on Theus' death is asked to call 1-800-835-5247.

