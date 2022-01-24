Tioni Theus: City officials to propose $60K reward for information leading to suspect(s)

As the community continues its push to find answers in Tioni Theus' horrific death that rocked the South Los Angeles community, two city leaders are hoping their efforts will help bring justice for the teen's grieving family.

Los Angeles City Councilmen Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Curren Price Jr., plan to present an offering of a $60,000 reward for anyone who can share information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the 16-year-old girl's death.

The latest development comes as the community demands justice for Theus and her family. The 16-year-old girl's body was found on the side of the 110 Freeway in South LA in early January.

On the county level, Los Angeles County is considering posting a $10,000 reward for information that could help authorities find the suspect(s). The county's Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday to discuss the possible reward posting.

The proposed motion comes days after Tioni's family and the community called on officials to offer a reward system in the ongoing search for the suspect.

Price issued the following statement on the community's ongoing search for the suspects:

Below is a copy of the motion:

The investigation is ongoing.

