Tioni Theus: Community calling for justice after teen found dead on side of 110 Freeway

A vigil was held for 16-year-old Tioni Theus. The teen was found dead alongside the 110 Freeway earlier in the month.

During the vigil outside the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Station in South Los Angeles, Chief Michel Moore spoke with friends and family. Moore pleaded with the public for answers, as LAPD believes Theus was brutally murdered.

The teen's body was dropped on the onramp of the 110 Freeway on West Manchester Avenue near South Figueroa Street.

Theus was remembered by friends and family as a happy, energetic girl with an infectious smile and a bright future. Many wonder why anyone would even hurt the teen.

Theus most recently lived with her father because her mother is rehabilitating after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash.

