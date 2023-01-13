Tesla driver sought in multiple road rage attacks on SoCal freeways

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a Tesla driver who attacked another motorist with a "pole-like object" in an apparent road rage incident that was caught on video.

The suspect, who was driving a black Tesla, may be tied to several other road rage incidents; the California Highway Patrol is investigating at least four.

The most recent incident happened Jan. 11 around 8:26 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway in Glendale.

RELATED: Video shows Tesla driver attack another vehicle on SoCal freeway

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck observed a road rage incident involving the black Tesla and began recording with his cellphone.

A few minutes later, the Tesla attempted to merge into the left lane and bumped into the Chevrolet, hitting the front passenger side. Both cars continue driving and a few seconds later the Tesla driver stops in the middle of the freeway, gets out of his car with a "pole like object" and hits the Chevrolet's door and window multiple times.

The Tesla driver then walks back to his car and drives away.

He is believed to be involved in multiple road rage incidents.

Witnesses were urged to call the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office at 213-744-2331, or the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259- 3410 after hours.