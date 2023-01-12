Video shows Tesla driver attack another vehicle on SoCal freeway

Dascham video shows the moments an angry Tesla driver attacked another vehicle following a minor accident on a busy freeway.

The incident happened on the southbound lanes of the 2 Freeway between York and Fletcher Dr. in Glendale.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows a black Tesla hitting another car as it attempted to merge into the left most lane. The man in car that was hit can be heard on video attempting to call 911.

A few seconds later, the Tesla driver stops, gets out of his vehicle with some sort of object in his hands and hits the other vehicle with it at least three times. The Tesla driver then gets back into his car and drives away.