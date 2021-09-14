Suspects arrested in shooting outside high school in South LA

Police arrested a juvenile suspect and an unknown number of "co-conspirators" wanted in connection with a shooting outside Santee High School just south of downtown Los Angeles that left one student injured.

School police reported the shooting at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 2 near the school, located at 1921 Maple Ave.

One student was shot in the leg while he was on the football field. An additional gunshot victim was found down the street from the school at the intersection of Maple Ave and 36th Street, near Maple Primary Center.

Both Santee High School and Maple Primary Center were placed on lockdown as officers conducted a perimeter search for the shooter.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives investigating the shooting found video evidence from several surveillance cameras in the area and social media posts at the time of the altercation, according to a police statement. The investigation led detectives to identity the shooter "and co- conspirators," who were taken into custody at about 10:40 p.m. Friday.

It was not immediately known how many suspects in addition to the shooter were arrested at that time, said Officer Tony Im of the LAPD Media Relations Division.

The suspects were detained at Eastlake Juvenile Hall pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, according to the LAPD.

Their names and ages have not released.

