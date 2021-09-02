Two shot, including student outside Santee High School; lockdown lifted

Two South Los Angeles area schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after a shooting injured two people, including a student.

Los Angeles School Police responded to reports of shots fired on the perimeter of Santee High School at 1921 Maple Ave shortly before 2 p.m.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Around 3:15 p.m. lockdowns were lifted for both Santee High School and Maple Primary Center.

LA School Police say one student was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. The student was on the football field when he was shot.

An additional gunshot victim was found down the street from the school at the intersection of Maple Ave and 36th Street, near Maple Primary Center. The second victim is not a student, however, their age and gender is not known. The victim was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

It appears the suspect fled the area. He is described as Hispanic with dark blue clothes, green shoes and a light blue bike.

People are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

