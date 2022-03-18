Submit your questions to ask LA mayoral candidates during FOX 11 debate on March 22

FOX 11 has partnered with The Los Angeles Times and USC's Dornsife Center for the Political Future to host the next Los Angeles mayoral candidate debate on Tuesday, March 22.

Candidates participating in the debate include U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, Los Angeles City Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, City Attorney Mike Feuer and billionaire developer Rick Caruso,

The mayoral debate will air Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. You can watch the debate live on FOX 11 and FOXLA.com.

The debate will be moderated by FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson and LA Times columnist Erika D Smith.

The candidates will be asked a number of questions focusing on issues facing Angelenos, such as homelessness, housing, the economy and much more.

The race for mayor is heating up. Several candidates are hoping to take the seat of mayor of Los Angeles, a position held by Eric Garcetti for the past eight years. Rep. Karen Bass is the current front-runner, according to a recent poll conducted by UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll found that Bass, D-Los Angeles, was the first-choice candidate for 25% of registered voters and 32% of likely voters, with Councilman Kevin de León coming in second, with 8% of both registered voters and likely voters saying he was their first choice.

Real estate developer Rick Caruso was the first choice for 7% of registered voters and 8% of likely voters, and Councilman Joe Buscaino and City Attorney Mike Feuer were both first choices for 4% of registered voters and 4% of likely voters.

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the general election Nov. 8.

