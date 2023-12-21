Floodwaters damage multiple Ventura County homes

A heavy storm hit Ventura County late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, flooding homes and leaving people with soggy rugs and Christmas presents.

The storm also triggered a Tornado Warning, but it expired shortly afterward.

One of the cities impacted by flooding was Port Hueneme.

Video shared by residents show several inches of floodwater throughout their house.

"I started grabbing towels and just putting them in rooms in the corners but within minutes it started flooding. Probably like three or four inches and then it went up to like a foot," said homeowner Angie Vasquez.

Her newly remodeled home now has watermarks on the furniture measuring ten inches.

In the retirement community of Hueneme Bay, Luz Rodriguez said she opened her door and water rushed in like a river. The water was so high firefighters had to use a battering ram to get her out.

"My Yorki was swimming behind me. My nightstands were floating around, the furniture was everywhere," Rodriguez told FOX 11.

The force of the water was so strong that garage doors buckled… trapping cars inside.

A Ring camera captured the moment a police car went by, sending a strong wave that pulled a fence off its hinges.

Resident Joaquin Cano said the water reached up to four feet, leaving a marking on a nearby fence. He also said a police car stalled right next to his vehicle.

"The officer was on top of his car," he said.

The rain is expected to die down over the weekend and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with near to slightly above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.