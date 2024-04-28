Teen boy accused of robbery, carjacking in Rancho Cuacamonga
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly robbed and carjacked a man in Rancho Cucamonga, according to police.
It happened Saturday around 11:10 p.m. in the 10100 block of Foothill Boulevard, authorities said.
According to the investigation, the teen drove the victim's black Nissan Maxima onto the 210 Freeway, where he was later involved in a traffic crash just east of the 605 Freeway.
The suspect was taken into custody after a short chase with authorities near Flower and Business Center in Duarte.
He was booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.
No other information was immediately available.