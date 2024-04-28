Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy accused of robbery, carjacking in Rancho Cuacamonga

Published  April 28, 2024 11:36am PDT
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly robbed and carjacked a man in Rancho Cucamonga, according to police. 

It happened Saturday around 11:10 p.m. in the 10100 block of Foothill Boulevard, authorities said. 

According to the investigation, the teen drove the victim's black Nissan Maxima onto the 210 Freeway, where he was later involved in a traffic crash just east of the 605 Freeway. 

The suspect was taken into custody after a short chase with authorities near Flower and Business Center in Duarte. 

He was booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall. 

No other information was immediately available. 