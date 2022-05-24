Citizen tip leads to tearful reunion between stolen dog and traveling nurse

A 6-year-old Australian shepherd and the nurse from Florida who owns her are back together Tuesday.

Mason Gray's tan 1970s camper with her dog Bexley inside it was stolen over the weekend from the 4400 block of Sunset Drive, near Hoover Street, in Los Feliz.

'"I'm emotionally exhausted. It's been a roller coaster but I'm so happy to have her back," said Gray, who works at Children's Hospital Los Angeles and traveled with Bexley in the camper from Florida, when she learned Bexley had been found.

Surveillance footage showed a black truck driving away with the camper on Sunday.

Police located the camper in South Los Angeles on Sunday and arrested one person who was with the camper, but they don't believe the person was responsible for the theft, CBS 2 reported.

Bexley and Gray shared a tearful reunion at the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Street Community Police Station late Monday night.