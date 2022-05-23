Traveling nurse's dog found safe after her camper got stolen in Los Feliz

Police are breathing a collective sigh of relief after officers safely found a traveling nurse's missing dog.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells FOX 11 the dog, a 6-year-old Australian Shepherd, is in officers' custody late Monday night. The announcement comes after the Florida nurse's camper was stolen with "Bexley" inside over the weekend in Los Feliz.

According to police, the tan 1970s model camper owned by Mason Gray was stolen in the 4400 block of Sunset Drive. It has Florida tag 68BRSP.

It happened near Children's Hospital, where Gray was working an overnight shift.

As of late Monday night, the nurse has not yet arrived at the police station to reunite with her beloved dog.

No arrests were announced at the time of FOX 11 News' 10 p.m. newscast.