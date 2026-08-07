Ebony Alert activated for 13-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood

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The Brief An Ebony Alert was activated by the California Highway Patrol for 13-year-old Perys Jones, who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Inglewood. Jones was last seen around 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the area of Gargrave Street and Welton Way. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.



The California Highway Patrol has issued an Ebony Alert for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Inglewood.

What we know:

Authorities are searching for Parys Jones, who was last seen at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the area of Gargrave Street and Welton Way.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige T-shirt and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.