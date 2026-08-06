Lineage Logistics ordered to address odors after Boyle Heights warehouse fire

The Brief Air officials approved an amended abatement order requiring Lineage Logistics to take additional odor-control measures after the Boyle Heights warehouse fire. The company has up to two weeks to remove rotten food material and must meet new cleanup and monitoring requirements. Residents welcomed the order but questioned why stronger action came weeks after the fire and thousands of odor complaints.



Lineage Logistics is facing intense pressure from local officials and residents after a regional air quality hearing board approved an amended abatement order against the company following a devastating fire at its Boyle Heights cold storage warehouse.

What we know:

A massive fire broke out June 17 at Lineage Logistics’ cold storage facility at 1400 S. Los Palos St., taking more than a week to fully douse. The disaster prompted emergency declarations from city, county and state officials.

Since the fire, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, or SCAQMD, has received nearly 4,000 odor complaints linked to decaying organic matter. Company officials reported that bulk food waste removal began July 7, with approximately 80% cleared so far.

The order gives the company up to two weeks to remove the rotten food material, though Lineage said it expects to finish removal by next week.

The amended order includes additional odor-control measures during cleanup. It requires Lineage to limit exposed waste on loading docks to no more than 30 minutes, immediately apply odor neutralizer to exposed material, maintain negative air pressure and filtration systems, and expand fence-line testing to include ammonia. Cleanup activities will continue after the food is removed, including a seven-day deadline to disinfect affected freezers.

Boyle Heights residents and community activists testified before the board for more than seven hours over two days of hearings. Although they welcomed the order’s approval, many said they have little trust in the company and questioned why the measures were not implemented sooner, seven weeks after the fire and thousands of complaints later. Residents also called for more permanent monitoring stations than the two at the nearest schools, about a half-mile away.

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Lineage Logistics estimates cleanup costs will reach between $80 million and $100 million.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health inspectors documented severe violations during a July 15 inspection, citing decaying food residue, wastewater, live and dead flies, and fly larvae along adjacent sidewalks and streets.

The county has since increased potential fines to $2,000 per day for ongoing public health violations.

What they're saying:

Earlier in the week, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged the board to approve the abatement order, calling the situation a public health crisis rather than a mere nuisance.

"Let's be clear. What the residents of Boyle Heights are facing is not just a nuisance, it is a public health crisis that requires urgent and actionable measures," Bass told the board via teleconference.

In a separate letter to company shareholders, Bass wrote, "Multiple government agencies have served Lineage notices of violation relating to public health and safety... Rather than demonstrating urgency equal to the scale of the disaster, the company's response has too often been a combination of delayed and inaccurate information that has kept government officials and the public in the dark as to Lineage's progress in removing the millions of pounds of rotting food and eliminating the putrid odors and fly infestation suffocating the Boyle Heights community."

City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado also spoke in person at the hearing to demand accountability.

"Residents should not have to file complaint after complaint to force a multibillion-dollar corporation to contain the harm that it created," Jurado said. "Lineage says conditions will improve as the cleanup progresses. But a promise that it will get better is not an abatement plan, and this community has already waited too long for relief."

Boyle Heights resident Wendy Ramirez described the severe impact on her daily life after evacuating to a motel.

"As of now, I don't feel comfortable returning home. There's still too much going on there. They're still doing cleanup. The flies are insane. They're scary. They jump on you as soon as you get off out of your care," Ramirez said. "I have to have everything sealed in my house. I can't open my door. I can't open my windows. The flow of the air can no longer come in."

Lineage Logistics maintained in a statement that it has operated transparently through the Boyle Heights Unified Recovery Command and prioritized community outreach.

"[Lineage Logistics] has consistently and transparently reported on its progress through the Boyle Heights Unified Recovery Command" and has "prioritized transparency and open communication with the public, providing frequent, bilingual updates via dedicated website and social media channels as well as direct channels like email, a bilingual phone line, and online request form for community members to ask questions and share concerns."

What's next:

The SCAQMD hearing board is expected to make a determination on the abatement request on Thursday at its Diamond Bar headquarters.

If approved, Lineage Logistics will be legally required to power wash and disinfect concrete floors in the warehouse's eastern freezer after all food waste and hazardous materials are cleared. The company stated it aims to complete bulk food waste removal by next week.