Victorville father speaks out after driver runs red light, killing wife and 2 children in Apple Valley

The Brief A three-vehicle collision in Apple Valley killed 39-year-old Theodora "Tedi" Wilson and her two young children, 7-year-old Rose and 6-year-old Felix Valenzuela. Investigators report a driver ran a red light, triggering a broadside crash that left father Felix Valenzuela and 16-year-old daughter Elizabeth seriously injured. Law enforcement noted drugs or alcohol may have been a factor; no charges have been announced.



A Victorville family is attempting to cope with an unimaginable tragedy after a three-vehicle crash in Apple Valley claimed the lives of a mother and her two young children.

Father Felix Valenzuela and his 16-year-old daughter survived the collision, both sustaining severe, life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

The crash happened on Wednesday, July 29 at around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Yucca Loma Road and Apple Valley Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a man driving a 2015 Dodge Caravan northbound on Apple Valley Road failed to stop for a red traffic signal. The Dodge then collided broadside with a 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling eastbound on Yucca Loma Road. As a result, the impact forced the Tiguan into a 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling alongside it.

Three passengers in the Tiguan—39-year-old Theodora Wilson, 7-year-old Rose Valenzuela, and 6-year-old Felix Valenzuela—died at the scene.

Felix Valenzuela, who was driving the family's SUV, and his 16-year-old daughter, both suffered major injuries and were hospitalized.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was also transported to a local hospital with major injuries, while the driver of the third vehicle was treated at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named the driver who ran the red light or publicly confirmed whether blood tests have verified impairment, though investigators stated drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

It's unknown if or when formal criminal charges will be filed by prosecutors as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

Valenzuela expressed his deep grief over losing his family while recovering from severe fractures and internal trauma.

"They killed three people in my family," Valenzuela said. "Three innocent people didn't deserve to die."

Reflecting on his wife and children, he added, "She was a good person. She didn't deserve this. My kids were amazing!"

Though acknowledging the driver likely did not intend to cause harm, Valenzuela urged others to understand the consequences of reckless driving.

"I know he didn't do it on purpose, but you shouldn't be driving under the influence, period," he said, adding, "My injuries are nothing compared to what my kids went through, and my wife."

Valenzuela said his surviving 16-year-old daughter suffered complex spinal and cranial trauma requiring emergency surgery.

"They told me she was basically decapitated. Her skull came off of her... spine, like, completely dislocated. But they were able to... do some surgery and... fix her up, I guess, like put her head back together."

What's next:

The crash remains under active investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist the Valenzuela family with medical expenses and funeral costs.