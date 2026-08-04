Deputies monitoring Perez Hilton after series of disturbing social media posts
LOS ANGELES - Law enforcement is monitoring Perez Hilton's health after the entertainment blogger published disturbing posts to his social media account.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirms it received "multiple calls" related to Hilton's posts.
"Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene and confirmed he was alone inside," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Deputies said they have "tactically disengaged" while they continue to monitor the situation. Hilton's original posts, in addition to his account, have since been taken down by TikTok.
Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., gained popularity in the late 2000s for his celebrity blog, perezhilton.com. After spending most of his blogging career in Los Angeles, he eventually left California to briefly live in Las Vegas before eventually moving back to his hometown of Miami.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.