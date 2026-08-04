Deputies monitoring Perez Hilton after series of disturbing social media posts

article

The Brief Law enforcement is monitoring Perez Hilton's health after he posted disturbing messages on social media. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies located Hilton's residence, spoke with family members and continue to monitor the situation after tactically disengaging. If you or someone you know is in mental health crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.



Law enforcement is monitoring Perez Hilton's health after the entertainment blogger published disturbing posts to his social media account.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirms it received "multiple calls" related to Hilton's posts.

"Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene and confirmed he was alone inside," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies said they have "tactically disengaged" while they continue to monitor the situation. Hilton's original posts, in addition to his account, have since been taken down by TikTok.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., gained popularity in the late 2000s for his celebrity blog, perezhilton.com. After spending most of his blogging career in Los Angeles, he eventually left California to briefly live in Las Vegas before eventually moving back to his hometown of Miami.