Riverside man arrested on suspicion of wife’s murder

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The Brief Riverside officers responded to a home on Fox Street on Sunday, July 26, finding 37-year-old Christina Buckley dead and her husband, Luke Buckley, critically injured. Investigators allege Luke Buckley killed his wife before inflicting self-harm injuries. Following his release from the hospital, Buckley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on one count of murder, where he is held without bail.



Homicide detectives in Riverside announced the arrest of 45-year-old Luke Buckley, who is accused of killing his wife.

What we know:

Authorities received a report regarding two people who were down inside a home in the 10000 block of Fox Street, near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Harrison Street, around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.

When Riverside police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman who was pronounced dead. She was later identified as 37-year-old Christina Buckley of Riverside.

First responders also located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, homicide detectives alleged that Luke Buckley killed his wife before harming himself. After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on one count of murder.

He is being held without bail.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Mike Smith at 951-353-7103 or Detective Ricky Barajas via email.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.