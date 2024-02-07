California storm: As atmospheric river moves out, another storm moves into SoCal

As some Southern California residents begin recovery efforts in the aftermath of a relentless and deadly atmospheric river, another storm has approached the region and will bring another round of rain and mountain snow.

This fast-moving storm will be less intense than the one that just brought destructive wind gusts and torrential rain, but the FOX Forecast Center warned that additional precipitation from the incoming storm may slow the ongoing cleanup efforts.

The good news is that the speed at which the storm will move through and the lack of tropical moisture will limit rain totals.

This type of system usually wouldn’t cause flooding concerns. However, the ground remains saturated after record-breaking rainfall totals from the previous atmospheric river storm.

Because of this, rain from the incoming storm could lead to additional flooding in areas that just experienced flash flooding over the last few days, causing the National Weather Service to issue additional weather advisories.

More on what to expect below.

Weather Advisories in effect for Southern California

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect in San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties through Thursday at 8 a.m. due to excessive rainfall.

This includes areas such as the mountain communities in the Inland Empire, Santa Ana, Corona, Moreno Valley, Fullerton, Riverside, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Running Springs, Big Bear Lake, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Crestline, and Lake Arrowhead.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the San Bernardino County Mountains for elevations above 4,000 feet through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Additional snowfall totals are as follows:

2–6 inches for elevations below 5,000 ft.

6–10 inches for elevations between 5,000 ft. and 6,000 ft.

10–16 inches for elevations between 6,000 and 7,000 ft.

16–24 inches for elevations 7,000 and above

Scattered snow showers will continue Wednesday and by the evening hours, winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Weather Advisories hit Ventura County's coastal communities

A Coastal Flood Advisory and Hit Surf Advisory remain in effect for the beach communities in Ventura County until noon on Thursday.

The NWS recommends beachgoers remain out of the water during this time amid dangerous rip currents and large breaking weaves that could peak up to 10 feet. Moderate coastal flooding is also possible for west-facing beach areas.

When will it stop raining?

Based on current models, the NWS believes there will be the return of sunny skies by Thursday morning for most of Southern California, with a beautiful Super Bowl weekend ahead.

For the mountain communities, snow showers were expected to last until Friday evening.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.