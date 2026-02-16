Nurses strikes surge across Southern California hospitals; thousands join picket lines

The Brief Massive healthcare strikes are sweeping Southern California as thousands of nurses and medical professionals at Kaiser Permanente, Providence, and West Anaheim walk off the job. Staffing and safety concerns remain the primary drivers, with unions alleging that "unsafe staffing" and "environmental hazards" are jeopardizing patient care and worker retention. The duration of actions varies from a localized three-day strike in Anaheim to an open-ended regional strike involving over 31,000 Kaiser healthcare workers.



A wave of labor unrest is intensifying across Southern California's healthcare sector, with thousands of registered nurses and medical professionals launching coordinated strikes against three major hospital systems this week.

Local perspective:

Labor actions are currently active at several major facilities:

Kaiser Permanente

Approximately 31,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and healthcare professionals who are members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) have been on an open-ended strike since January 26.

While 3,000 pharmacy and lab technicians returned to work on February 12 following a three-day action, the larger nursing work stoppage continues.

UNAC/UHCP allege Kaiser illegally bypassed national bargaining; Kaiser maintains offers are generous and has urged a return to local negotiations.

The strike affects Kaiser facilities across Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, Ventura, and Kern counties.

Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana

Licensed medical professionals began a five-day strike on Monday, Feb. 16.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 121RN members are picketing daily from 7 a.m. to noon over alleged safety hazards and staffing shortages. Union officials say the workers have been engaged in contract negotiations with management since July 2025.

Representatives for Providence said the strike will not impact patients.

"We have contracted with an agency to provide highly qualified and experienced nurses and other professionals to ensure uninterrupted services and daily operations," they said in a statement provided to City News Service.

"We are disappointed SEIU 121RN chose this action rather than continue the important work of reaching an agreement at the bargaining table. We respect our caregivers' legal right to strike; however, we firmly believe that strikes only delay constructive contract talks, preventing represented caregivers from receiving the compensation increases and other contract enhancements they deserve.

"Over the past seven months, Providence has bargained in good faith with the goal of reaching a competitive agreement that supports caregivers and their families while also being sustainable."

West Anaheim Medical Center

Over 360 nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA) are scheduled to begin a three-day strike on Tuesday. These nurses have been without a contract since February 2025. They also held a one-day strike in August 2025.

The CNA represents more than 360 nurses at West Anaheim Medical Center who voted to authorize the labor action on Jan. 14.

The CNA said the nurses are striking "to protest the administration's refusal to address RNs' deep concerns about patient care, retention and recruitment of nurses, and safe staffing."

Timeline:

February 2025: Contract negotiations begin at West Anaheim Medical Center.

January 26, 2026: 31,000 Kaiser UNAC/UHCP members launch an open-ended strike.

February 12, 2026: Kaiser UFCW pharmacy and lab workers return to work after a three-day strike.

Today (Monday): Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana nurses begin a five-day walkout.

Tuesday: West Anaheim Medical Center nurses begin a scheduled three-day strike.

What's next:

While the return of Kaiser’s lab and pharmacy staff may provide some relief, the ongoing nursing strikes are expected to cause continued service delays and reduced capacity at hospitals across Southern California.

No new national bargaining dates have been scheduled for the Kaiser dispute, and UFCW leadership has warned they are "prepared to escalate again" if negotiations stall.