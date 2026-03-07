Arnold Classic 2026: Full list of winners

The Brief The 2026 Arnold Sports Festival was held over the weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Among the winners was Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, commonly referred to as Andrew Jacked, who took home $760,000 for winning the Arnold Classic as well as the Best Poser award. Dexter Jackson's legacy was also celebrated. He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday night.



The Arnold Sports Festival hosted athletes and fans from all over the world in Columbus, Ohio this weekend.

What we know:

The event honors the legacy of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former California governor won 19 bodybuilding titles in his career, including seven Mr. Olympia wins. After retiring from the sport, Schwarzenegger founded the prestigious show in 1989.

The three-day event is a celebration of health and fitness, which also features the Arnold Strongman Classic and IFBB Pro League contests.

One of the biggest moments of the evening was when Schwarzenegger brought 22 living legends on stage, calling them some of the best bodybuilders of all-time.

The moment included Lee Haney, Jay Cutler, Dexter Jackson, Ronnie Coleman, and Kai Greene.

Several defending bodybuilding champions did not return for the 2026 event, which left several categories wide open to crown new champions.

See who took the prestigious Arnold stage and a full list of winners below.

Who won the Arnold 2026?

Arnold Classic (Men’s Open)

Lineup:

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Anthony Williams (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea AKA Andrew Jacked (UAE)

Martin Fitzwater (USA)

Brandon Curry (USA)

Akim Williams (USA)

Nick Walker (USA)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Hassan Mostafa (Canada)

Mohamed Foda (UAE)

Winner: Chinedu Andrew Obiekea AKA Andrew Jacked

Bikini International

Lineup:

Ashlyn Little (USA)

Ashley Kaltwasser (USA)

Reyna Perez (Mexico)

Lauralie Chapados (USA)

Aimee Delgado (USA)

Uliana Chornohuz (USA)

Tianna Weymouth (USA)

Sharon Ramos (Dominican Republic)

Xinyi Chen (China)

Marie-Eve Duchesneau (Canada)

Phoebe Hagan (UK)

Winner: Aimee Delgado

Classic Physique

Lineup:

Wesley Vissers (Netherlands)

Sam Sulek (USA)

Paul Kanu (Poland)

Matheus Menegate Piccioli (Brazil)

Andrea Mammoli (Italy)

Hang Niu (China)

Ethan Gohari (Australia)

Jorge Herrera (Mexico)

Vahid Badpei (Iran)

Joaquim Camps Angel (Spain)

Winner: Wesley Vissers

Men’s Physique

Lineup:

Nam Tran Quang (Poland)

Emanuel Hunter (USA)

Vitor Chaves (Brazil)

Andrei Deiu (Romania)

Benquil Marigny (USA)

Brandon Hendrickson (USA)

Alessandro Cavagnola (Italy)

Emmanuel Jesus Oliveira de Costa (USA)

Burak Ozkul (USA)

Dilson Espindola Silva (Brazil)

Paul Gustave (France)

Lucas Viudes (Brazil)

Winner: Brandon Hendrickson

Pro Wheelchair

Lineup:

Rajesh Johnson (India)

Jason Metcalf (USA)

James Berger (USA)

Josue Fabiano Barreto Monteiro (Brazil)

Jan Povýšil (Czech Republic)

Will Anthony (Spain)

Gaylon Grigsby (USA)

Winner: James Berger

"Don’t be a half-empty or a half-full kind of person. Be someone that’s happy to have a glass so you’re happy to fill others," Berger said. "We’re all family."

Wellness International

After sweeping the Arnold and Olympia last year, Eduarda Bezerra will not compete in 2026.

Lineup:

Rayane Fogal (Brazil)

Elisa Alcantara (Dominican Republic)

Valquiria Telles Lopes (Brazil)

Raeli Pereira Dias (Brazil)

Camile Luz (Brazil)

Kassandra Gillis (Canada)

Alexis Drury (USA)

Danai Theodoropoulou (Australia)

Laysha Yireth Benitez Millan (Mexico)

Marissa Andreou (USA)

Giselle Machado (Brazil)

Isamara Santos (Brazil)

Winner: Rayane Fogal

Fitness International

Lineup:

Amber Steffan (USA)

Michelle Fredua-Mensah (UK)

Anna Formina (USA)

Jessica Zehr (Canada)

Abby Bolton (USA)

Tamara Vahn (USA)

Stephanie Jones (USA)

Michaela Pavleova (Slovakia)

Jeanine Taddeo (USA)

Danielle Chikeles (USA)

Michelle Gales (USA)

Aurika Tyrgale (USA)

Allison Kramer (USA)

Winner: Michelle Fredua-Mensah

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dexter "The Blade" Jackson received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments in the sport, as well as continuing to give back.

"One thing I love about bodybuilding is that the world with so much division, this sport brings people together. It doesn't matter where you're from, what you look like, or what language you speak. When we come to these events, we come together as one bodybuilding family," Jackson said during his speech Saturday night.

"Mr. Arnold Schwarzenegger – to win it five times here in Columbus and nine times worldwide. I now stand here receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from you. It truly means the world to me and I want to thank you and God bless you and everybody in here," he concluded.

Arnold Strongman and Strongwoman

Mitchell Hooper won the Arnold Strongman Classic for the fourth consecutive year, while Olga Liashchuk was crowned the Strongwoman Classic Champion.