Dangerous king tides prompt flooding advisories, high surf warnings following Laguna Beach tragedy

The Brief High astronomical tides of up to 7.9 feet will hit the Southern California coastline from Saturday morning through Tuesday, bringing a high risk of localized street flooding. Alongside the tides, south-facing beaches will see elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet and dangerous rip currents, significantly increasing the risk of ocean drowning. Newport Beach crews are actively installing flood-protection boards and deploying pumps, while officials urge residents in low-lying areas to secure sandbags and seawall plugs.



An influx of exceptionally high king tides and elevated surf is expected to impact the Orange County and greater Los Angeles coastlines starting Saturday.

Localized flooding in low-lying coastal areas and dangerous marine conditions are projected to persist through Tuesday, prompting municipal crews and weather officials to issue urgent safety warnings.

What we know:

King tides—typically the highest tides of the year caused by the combined gravitational pull of the moon and sun—will bring high astronomical tides of 7.5 to 7.9 feet each evening. Beachgoers should expect to see strong tides and waves in the 6- to 8-foot range, with the most severe conditions affecting south-facing beaches.

In Newport Beach, officials have explicitly identified several low-lying areas most susceptible to flooding: Newport Island, Balboa Island, Finley Tract, Lido Village, Balboa Village, LaFayette Avenue, the Peninsula, and portions of the Marcus River and Lake Avenue area.

Additionally, south-facing beaches across Ventura County, the Malibu coast, Los Angeles County, and Southern Santa Barbara County will experience elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. This combination creates dangerous rip currents and breaking waves capable of washing people off beaches and rocks, capsizing small boats nearshore, and increasing the risk of ocean drowning.

In response, Newport Beach city crews are actively installing flood-protection gap boards on Balboa Island. Teams will remain deployed throughout the event to operate water pumps, place sandbags, and post traffic-control signs.

Big picture view:

The heightened alert follows a tragedy earlier in the week.

A 5-year-old girl, Amada Mia Brown, was swept away by a massive wave in Laguna Beach on Tuesday. Her body was found Thursday after a desperate search. Her mother and another child survived after bystanders intervened to rescue them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Timeline:

Saturday Morning: High surf and tidal alerts officially go into effect.

Saturday Night – Monday Evening: Peak daily window for high astronomical tides (7.5 to 7.9 feet) and maximum flood risk.

Tuesday: King tides are expected to continue affecting the Orange County coastline before receding.

Beyond Tuesday: Officials noted that hazards statements could potentially be extended into Wednesday night with future updates.

What they're saying:

Regarding the local safety measures, a dispatch from the Newport Beach City Manager's Office stated, "Residents with properties adjacent to Newport Harbor should take precautions, including installing seawall plugs and placing sandbags in vulnerable areas."

The dispatch added that city defenses are actively being positioned.

"City crews are installing flood-protection gap boards on Balboa Island and will deploy throughout the king tide event to operate pumps, place sandbags, install flood-protection measures and post traffic-control signs where needed."

Reflecting on the fatal incident in nearby Laguna Beach, Mayor Mark Orgill called it "one of the most heartbreaking incidents I have witnessed during my time serving this community."

"Our hearts go out to the young victim’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss. On behalf of the Laguna Beach community, I extend our deepest condolences and want the family to know they are in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time," he added.

What you can do:

Secure Waterfront Properties: If your property is adjacent to Newport Harbor, install seawall plugs and place sandbags in vulnerable areas immediately.

Pick Up Sandbags: Newport Beach residents can collect pre-filled sandbags at the City Corporation Yard at 592 Superior Ave. Sandbags are also available for filling at all Newport Beach fire stations.

Drive and Park Wisely: Parking in low-lying areas should be completely avoided. Motorists are urged to drive slowly through any flooded areas to avoid creating wakes that can worsen the impact to nearby properties.

Stay Out of the Ocean: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay strictly near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions.

Contact the City: Anyone in the Newport Beach area seeking more information is encouraged to call 949-644-3055.