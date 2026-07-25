Moon Camp saved: $10 million raised to preserve Big Bear bald eagle habitat

The Brief Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust (SBMLT) raised $10 million to purchase and save Moon Camp. Community supporters raised nearly half the target, while donors Anna and Greg Brockman contributed over $5.5 million to finalize the goal. The funds clear the path for SBMLT to purchase the property, cover legal and closing fees, and maintain the habitat for generations.



A community-led fundraising effort has successfully raised $10 million to purchase Moon Camp, permanently protecting a vital nesting habitat for Big Bear’s beloved bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow.

What we know:

FOBBV and SBMLT have officially secured the full $10 million required to save the Moon Camp property after a quarter-century of conservation efforts. C

ommunity members raised nearly half of the target, with philanthropists Anna and Greg Brockman contributing more than $5.5 million to push the campaign over its goal.

The raised funds will allow SBMLT to move forward with purchasing the property outright while leaving enough funds remaining to cover all closing costs, taxes, legal fees, and ongoing maintenance of the land.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

"Greg and I are grateful to all those who championed saving the home of these majestic eagles, Jackie and Shadow. Like many people around the world, we love watching them be amazing partners to one another and raise their young. They inspire perseverance and a sense of connectedness to something greater, to nature. We are proud to be supportive. We are so appreciative of the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust and everyone who came together to preserve this incredible ecosystem, the life it will help sustain, and the forest that will be protected for generations to come," said Anna Brockman.

"Thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We did it, Sandy! Get well soon, Jackie," shared Jenny on behalf of the team.

What's next:

With the full funding secured, SBMLT will move forward to finalize the purchase of the Moon Camp property. Once closed, the organization will shift focus toward long-term land stewardship and ongoing maintenance to protect the ecosystem for Jackie, Shadow, their chicks, and other wildlife.