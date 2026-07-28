Laguna Beach man charged with mother's murder in deadly hammer attack

The Brief Safford James Wolfson, 36, has been charged with murder for allegedly bludgeoning his 61-year-old mother, Angela Caprioli, to death with a hammer. Police discovered Caprioli with stab wounds at a Laguna Beach home after Wolfson's grandmother found blood and called authorities. Officials have not disclosed a motive for the attack.



A Laguna Beach man faces up to 26 years to life in prison after being charged with murder in the deadly hammer attack on his visiting mother.

What we know:

Safford James Wolfson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of murder along with a felony enhancement for personally using a deadly weapon, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

The victim, 61-year-old Angela Caprioli, was visiting her son from Maine when the incident occurred.

The backstory:

On July 20 around 11 a.m., Laguna Beach Police officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Dunning Drive.

Wolfson's grandmother made the discovery after finding broken furniture, blood throughout the home, and her grandson covered in blood on the floor.

Caprioli was found in a bedroom with severe blunt force injuries to her head and face; she died at the scene.

Wolfson was taken to a local hospital for self-inflicted neck injuries and is currently held in lieu of $1 million bail.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not publicly identified a potential motive.

What they're saying:

"It is heartbreaking to think that someone could so violently end the life of the very person who gave them life," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "We will continue to pursue justice for Ms. Caprioli and everyone who loved her."

What's next:

Wolfson remains in custody as he awaits his upcoming October 1 arraignment.