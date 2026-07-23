Carnival responds to viral video of passenger using for for foot care

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The Brief A video went viral showing a passenger using a dining fork to scratch her foot aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship. Carnival Cruise Line says staff addressed the incident, removed the utensil from service and confronted the guest involved. The cruise line reiterated its commitment to high hygiene standards while lightheartedly noting forks are for food, not foot care.



Carnival Cruise Line has responded after viral videos surfaced online showing a passenger using a dining fork to scratch her foot while sitting in a public dining area aboard a cruise ship.

What we know:

The incident was filmed and shared online by passenger Courtney Baucom, a North Carolina resident who posts under the Instagram handle @lucky_charmedcourt.

In the initial footage, a woman sitting at a table with other guests aggressively uses her right hand to scratch her foot, which appears to have a white, flaky substance on it, before using the same hand to eat her food.

In a second clip, the woman uses a fork to scratch her foot as fellow cruisers eat nearby.

In the background of one of Baucom's videos, another passenger can be heard reacting to the scene, asking, "Y’all see that nasty mess too?"

Baucom tagged Carnival online with the caption "Foot fungus lady uses fork on cruise."

Baucom said she eventually reported the incident to guest services aboard the ship.

What they're saying:

On July 22, Carnival posted a statement titled "a message from us" to its official Instagram account to address the viral videos.

"Hi Carnival cruisers," the message began. "We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care. Once we became aware of the situation, our team quickly addressed it with the guest and removed the utensil from service."

The cruise line went on to emphasize its commitment to onboard hygiene standards, even poking fun at the situation with a pun.

"While the video may be generating laughs and gasps online, cleanliness and hygiene are no joke to us," Carnival wrote in its official statement. "Our crew works hard every day to maintain high standards across our feet fleet and to ensure all guests enjoy a safe, clean, and comfortable vacation. See you onboard."

What's next:

In the latest update on her social media, Baucom said she had been contacted by Carnival but did not provide further details.

FOX 11 has reached out to Carnival for comment.