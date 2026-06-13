Father of 5-year-old swept away by Laguna Beach rogue wave speaks out after tragic loss

The Brief 5-year-old Amada Mia Brown tragically died after being swept into the ocean by a powerful nine-foot wave at Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach. Her father, Aaron Brown, spoke out to clarify her age and stated that he never would have allowed his children near the dangerous surf conditions. While the victim's mother and seven-year-old brother were rescued by heroic bystanders, it remains unknown if they sustained injuries during the incident.



A tragic beach outing ended in heartbreak when a 5-year-old girl was pulled out to sea by a powerful rogue wave in Laguna Beach.

While her mother and brother were saved by brave bystanders, the young girl's body was recovered two days later, prompting her grieving father to speak out about the dangerous conditions.

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Treasure Island Beach, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

A historic, nine-foot summer south swell produced a massive wave that swept a mother and her two children off the shoreline and into the ocean.

Witnesses on the scene immediately intervened and successfully rescued the mother and her 7-year-old son, but 5-year-old Amada Mia Brown could not be reached.

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Following a multi-agency search involving the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities confirmed that the young girl's body was recovered on Thursday.

Loved ones gathered that same day to remember the child, affectionately known as "Mama Mia," who loved drawing, singing, and dancing.

Her father, Aaron Brown, rushed to the scene during the search and later spoke with the media to clarify details surrounding his daughter.

"She's not a teenager. You know, she wasn't just some regular swimmer," Brown said. "You know she was 5-years-old. She was a beautiful child and the light on the earth has definitely dimmed some with her not being here."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the grieving family.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the mother or the rescued brother sustained physical injuries or required hospitalization after being pulled from the surf.

What they're saying:

Brown expressed profound grief and haunted reflections on the severe ocean conditions present that evening.

"Like I explained to the police officers that upon my arrival, seeing the sea conditions, in my right mind, there would have been no way I would have taken my children down there," he said.

"Our family's lives changed forever following a tragic accident on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Laguna Beach. After an extensive search, Amada was found and has now been reunited with her loved ones. While we are grateful to have answers, our hearts are shattered by this devastating loss. She dreamed of becoming a singer and had a beautiful voice that brought joy to those around her. She admired Jessie Reyez and found inspiration in music. A devoted fan of KPop Demon Hunters, Amada was always expressing her creativity, whether through singing, dancing, imagining stories, or finding new ways to bring joy and wonder into the world around her," the GoFundMe page stated.

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"This is one of the most heartbreaking incidents I have witnessed during my time serving this community," said Laguna Beach Mayor Mark Orgill stated.

Visitors to the area also expressed shock at the power of the water.

"We came from Arizona so yeah it's really sad and we stayed a little bit on the sand and we're going right now, it's not safe," said visitor Maya Elters. "I hope I wish, I pray to God that they find her. I'll send my prayers to her, and I advise everybody, just stay safe, it's not a joke."

Another beachgoer warned, "I definitely wouldn't bring your kids to the beach until this calms down."

What's next:

The dangerous high surf and life-threatening rip currents are expected to gradually subside.

A High Surf Advisory for Los Angeles County and a Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County remained active through Thursday evening, with conditions projected to improve by Friday as wave heights diminish and the rip current risk decreases to moderate.

What you can do:

Officials urge the public to exercise extreme caution near the shoreline during high surf events. The National Weather Service and local lifeguards advise beachgoers to:

Keep a safe distance from the shoreline and avoid low-lying rock formations, rock jetties, groins, or wet sand where rogue waves can hit.

Understand the risks of ocean drowning and assess conditions by speaking directly to a lifeguard before entering the surf.

Stay out of the water entirely during high surf warnings if you are not an experienced swimmer.