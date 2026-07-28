Kaiser Permanente employee struck, killed by fleeing driver in Riverside police chase

The Brief Peter Mullis, a 42-year-old Kaiser Permanente employee, was struck and killed Monday by a driver fleeing Riverside police. The crash occurred near Kaiser Riverside Medical Center after the suspect fled an initial traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver escaped the scene and remains at large; police have not yet released a suspect or vehicle description.



A Kaiser Permanente employee was struck and killed when a pursuit suspect struck him near the hospital where he worked in Riverside.

What we know:

Officers initially attempted to stop a driver around 11:40 a.m. Monday for an alleged vehicle code violation, according to police.

Although the driver initially yielded, they ultimately took off and went down Magnolia Avenue, leading to a police chase.

During the pursuit, the driver struck 42-year-old Peter Mullis near Kaiser Riverside Medical Center.

Mullis was taken into the medical center, where he died from his injuries.

Following the incident, authorities temporarily closed eastbound Magnolia Avenue between Skofstad Street and Polk Street, along with all lanes on Park Sierra Drive, for several hours to conduct their crash investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the driver, who remained on the run as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle involved in the crash.

What they're saying:

"Peter was a beloved husband, family member, and friend whose loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him. Most of all, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Layla, who is now facing the unimaginable heartbreak of moving forward without her husband," a verified GoFundMe campaign read.

Layla and Peter Mullis / GoFundMe

Kaiser Permanente released the following statement Monday night in response:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our employees in a traffic incident near Riverside Medical Center on July 27. Our heartfelt condolences are with the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. Questions regarding the accident should be directed to the Riverside Police Department. Our focus remains on supporting the employee's loved ones and others affected by this loss."

What's next:

Riverside police are continuing their investigation into the crash and actively searching for the driver.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact the Riverside Police Department.

What you can do:

Those wishing to support Mullis' family can donate to the official GoFundMe campaign.