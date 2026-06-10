Massive summer swell brings 20-foot waves to Newport Beach's famous Wedge, prompting warnings

The Brief The largest south swell in years has brought massive 10-to-15-foot waves to Newport Beach, with peak swells at the Wedge reaching over 20 feet. Local officials and lifeguards are urging spectators to stay on the sand, noting dangerous conditions that have already snapped a surfboard in half. High surf prompted a National Weather Service beach hazard statement through Thursday and forced the indefinite closure of the Malibu Pier.



A massive summer swell has descended upon Southern California, bringing the largest waves seen in years to south-facing beaches and drawing crowds of spectators and elite surfers to the coast.

What we know:

One of the largest south swells in years began slamming the coast on Tuesday, generating waves between 10 and 15 feet with maximum sets reaching up to 20 feet at The Wedge in Newport Beach.

The explosive surf conditions are caused by a unique geographic feature at The Wedge, where incoming swells hit the harbor jetty, bounce off the rocks, and collide with incoming waves to combine their energy.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement in effect through Thursday evening.

In Orange County, surf is forecasted to reach seven feet with sets pushing up to nine feet on south-facing beaches.

In Los Angeles County, waves are projected to reach up to 10 feet, which has prompted officials to close the Malibu Pier until further notice.

The intense conditions have drawn close to 1,000 spectators to the sand at Newport Beach, as well as experienced surfers and bodyboarders from as far away as Hawaii.

Local lifeguards are present on the beach to monitor the dangerous conditions, which feature powerful shore breaks and strong rip currents. The immense force of the water has already broken equipment, including at least one surfer's board that was split cleanly in half.

What we don't know:

While the hazardous conditions have already caused property damage to some surfboards, officials have not confirmed whether there have been any water-related injuries or emergency rescues.

It's unknown exactly when the Malibu Pier will reopen to the public.

What they're saying:

Surfers and onlookers alike have expressed awe at the sheer size of the summer swell.

"It's bombing! The biggest I've seen at the Wedge. I got a couple of sick ones, want to get a couple more. It was super fun," said surfer Nico.

"It takes a lot of hard work, I don't know. It's pretty scary out there. There's some bombs coming through," said surfer Tyler.

Yeah, I'm from Huntington Beach and these waves are super big and fun, looks super exciting and looks really fun out there. Awesome," said an onlooker.

"They're the biggest ones we've ever seen in person. And there's crazy people out there, like body surfing," another shared.

"There's some big waves. The boys that are out there are brave, and they're not boys. If they're out there, they're men. This is some serious stuff. We got the biggest surf I've seen here in probably five years," a local father said.

"Huge waves, biggest I've ever seen in the last like five years at least. I've seen big waves out here with nothing like this," his son shared.

"You feel the energy when you're in the water and everyone's excited, everyone's talking about their waves and there's some guys sitting further out, there's guys sitting on the inside," another surfer shared.

What's next:

The beach hazard statement will remain active through Thursday afternoon and evening across Orange County and Los Angeles County beaches.

Lifeguards will continue to patrol the coastlines throughout the day to manage the large crowds and ensure safety as the peak of the swell passes through.

What you can do:

Local lifeguards are strongly urging members of the public to enjoy the spectacular view from the safety of the dry sand and to "leave it to the professionals."

Inexperienced swimmers, beachgoers, and casual surfers should stay completely out of the water due to the elevated risk of drowning, severe shore breaks, and unpredictable rip currents.

Visitors in Los Angeles County should avoid the Malibu Pier area entirely until officials deem it safe to reopen.