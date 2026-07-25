CalFresh launches online EBT food ordering for LA County residents

The Brief CalFresh beneficiaries across Los Angeles County can now use Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card payments online to purchase farm-fresh produce. The online option is offered through Food Access LA's Farmers Market Delivery subscription service, bringing farm goods directly to households. The expansion eliminates transit and mobility barriers for families, seniors, and students while generating economic support for local California farms.



CalFresh recipients throughout Los Angeles County can now use online Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments to buy farm-fresh produce through Food Access LA's delivery program.

What we know:

The initiative integrates online EBT purchasing into Food Access LA's Farmers' Market Delivery subscription service, which aggregates produce from five to seven local farms.

By handling logistics and home distribution, the program helps working families, seniors, college students, and individuals with disabilities overcome mobility or schedule challenges that make visiting physical markets difficult.

Additionally, the framework strengthens the local economy by keeping food dollars spent within Southern California.

What they're saying:

"Healthy food is not a luxury. Families deserve both access to high-quality produce, as well as meaningful choices about what they put on their plates," said Executive Director Jennifer Grissom in a statement. "Online EBT purchasing modernizes our food-access infrastructure, while connecting more households with fresh, locally grown food."

"Families can now order fresh produce from home while supporting small, local farmers who grow in California," added Isabel Thottam, director of the eat! Food Distribution Program. "Food Access LA handles the delivery, allowing farmers to focus on growing quality food, while we bring the farmers' market access directly to shoppers' doorsteps."

What's next:

The nonprofit is accepting enrollments immediately via its website. Community members and eligible households can browse subscription options and set up recurring deliveries online.

What you can do:

If you receive CalFresh benefits, you can sign up for the Farmers' Market Delivery program by visiting foodaccessla.org. Ensure your EBT account is active and prepare your delivery address details when creating your accoumt.