1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in stabbing at Westfield Topanga Mall

One person was arrested and one person was hospitalized following a stabbing in a parking garage at Westfield Topanga mall on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after receiving a stabbing call.

When officers arrived at the scene, one person was transported to the hospital while the suspect stuck around and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the violent altercation are unknown. So far, authorities have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.