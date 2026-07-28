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1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in stabbing at Westfield Topanga Mall

By
FOX 11
Canoga Park
Updated July 28, 2026 1:32 PM PDT Published July 28, 2026 1:31 PM PDT
Stabbing reported at Westfield Topanga mall
Stabbing reported at Westfield Topanga mall

Stabbing reported at Westfield Topanga mall

An investigation is underway following stabbing reports at the Westfield Topanga mall.

LOS ANGELES - One person was arrested and one person was hospitalized following a stabbing in a parking garage at Westfield Topanga mall on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 6600 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard after receiving a stabbing call. 

When officers arrived at the scene, one person was transported to the hospital while the suspect stuck around and was taken into custody. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the violent altercation are unknown. So far, authorities have not released the names of the suspect or the victim. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

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