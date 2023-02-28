Southern California storm: Heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds expected Wednesday

Rain, snow and wind are moving through Southern California Wednesday, flooding freeways and roads and causing mud flow and landslides in neighborhoods across the area.

The storms have led to power outages and school closures in mountain communities. Homes in La Cañada Flintridge and Beverly Crest were damaged by mudflow and debris resulting in evacuations of some residents.

The winter storm is the second of three pushing through Southern California this week, bringing more rain and snow to an already soaked region and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for Los Angeles County mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, snow levels will initially be between 3,000 and 4,500 feet, but the level could drop as low as 1,500 feet by Wednesday.

Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials continued to warn people to avoid going into the ocean near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers until at least Wednesday due to the storms. The water might contain bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards.

This weekend was the first time downtown Los Angeles received at least 2 inches of rain on consecutive calendar days since Feb. 28 and March 1 of 1978, according to the NWS.

The weather service added that Friday was the wettest February day at Burbank Airport since records began there in 1939, beating the previous record of 4.50 inches set on Feb. 8, 1993.

Scattered showers are expected for most of Los Angeles County on Tuesday until heavier rainfall and wind speeds pick up Tuesday evening. The same conditions are expected Wednesday until the storm begins to taper off by Wednesday night.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in place until. 6 p.m. Wednesday

ACTON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: People prepare to sled down a snowy hillside in Los Angeles County on February 26, 2023 near Acton, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the LA County mountain communities until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Orange County

Cool, wet, and windy conditions are expected in most of Orange County. Residents can expect consistent rainfall measuring between a quarter and half an inch Tuesday, and between a tenth and a quarter of an inch on Wednesday.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in place from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place Wednesday beginning at 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Orange County mountain areas including the Santa Ana mountains.

San Bernardino and Riverside counties

Consistent rainfall is expected in the Inland Empire beginning Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. NWS said new rainfall amounts will be less than a. tenth of an inch on Tuesday and between half and three-quarters of an inch Wednesday. Not only will it be rainy, but wind gusts will also intensify on Wednesday.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Wednesday from 12 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Residents and visitors remain trapped in the San Bernardino County Mountains due to road closures and more snow is on the way.

RELATED: San Bernardino County declares state of emergency as people remain trapped after storm

Mountain High received 93 inches of snow, and 40 inches dropped on Mount Wilson. The area won’t see a Blizzard Warning this time around, but visibility will be limited with snow showers and areas of fog.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in place until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Ventura County

Rain chances increase starting Tuesday night when wind speeds will also kick up, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph. Rainy and breezy conditions will sustain Wednesday and will dry out by Wednesday night.

Weather Alerts

A Wind Advisory is in place through 4 p.m. Wednesday

City News Service contributed to this report.