Southern California bracing for extremely strong, damaging winds this weekend

Southern California is bracing for extremely strong and damaging winds, coupled with the possibility of snow and rain, throughout the upcoming weekend. The severe weather event is expected to present a series of challenges for residents and travelers alike.

Damaging wind gusts ranging from 50 to 80 mph are anticipated to sweep across Southern California, beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Sunday night. Simultaneously, there is a chance of snow and rain, with 1-2 inches potentially accumulating as low as 3,000 feet. The affected areas include the crucial I-5 corridor, where significant travel disruptions and potential road closures are expected. Inland and wind-sheltered areas are likely to experience overnight lows at or below freezing throughout the weekend.

Watches/Warnings/Advisories:

High Wind Warnings: In effect for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, including the I-5 corridor. Damaging wind gusts of 50-80 mph expected on Saturday night and Sunday.

High Wind Watch: Issued for valleys and foothills of Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties on Saturday night and Sunday. Gusts may reach up to 60 mph.

Wind Advisory: In effect now through Sunday for coastal areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, with gusts up to 45 mph.

High Surf Advisory: Until 9 am Monday for Santa Barbara County's west coast, with surf reaching 12-16 ft. Dangerous rip currents are anticipated, but coastal flooding is not likely.

Winter Weather Advisory: Issued for Sunday in the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Anticipated accumulation of 1-2 inches over 4,000 ft., accompanied by gusts up to 60 mph.

Frost Advisory: Issued for the Inland Empire for Thursday and Friday mornings, with overnight lows of 32-34 degrees.

Freeze Warning: Friday night through Saturday morning for Ojai Valley, Calabasas, and Agoura Hills, with temperatures as low as 31 degrees.

Downtown L.A. Official High Temp: 64 degrees

Weather Timeline:

Friday night: Near or below freezing temperatures in wind-sheltered and many inland areas, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Saturday: Clouds and winds gusting 50-80 mph later in the day, high surf returns to west-facing beaches, and snow and rain chances increase.

Sunday: Rain and snow chances, mainly in north-facing mountain slopes, likely accumulating on the Tejon Pass. Possible minor coastal flooding in Ventura County, with strong damaging winds up to 80 mph down the I-5 corridor.

Monday: Warmer, breezy, mostly sunny, and dry. Possible minor coastal flooding and high surf for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Next Chance of Rain: Next Thursday and Friday.