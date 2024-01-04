Gusty winds dominate Southern California forecast

Several weather advisories were in place across Southern California as high winds dominated the forecast Thursday.

A Wind Advisory was in effect through 1 a.m. Friday for several communities in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, including Santa Clarita, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Wrightwood, Moorpark, Northridge, Santa Monica, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Piru, Mountain Wilson and Mount Baldy.

The National Weather Service said northwest winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph were expected.

FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban said wind gusts were expected to be particularly strong along parts of the 5 Freeway, including the Tejon Pass.

The NWS also warned the winds could blow around unsecured objects and driving could become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette was at the scene of a downed tree in Sherman Oaks Thursday morning. The area was susceptible to damage since the ground was already soaked from the rain that moved through the area Wednesday.

In addition to high winds, the region could expect cool temperatures overnight. A Frost Advisory was in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday in the Inland Empire, with lows hovering around 40 degrees.

A High Surf Advisory was also in effect in Ventura County through 9 p.m. Thursday, where a rogue wave caused flooding last week.

Another storm was expected to make its way into the region by the weekend, bringing chances of a second round of rain and snow to the mountain communities.