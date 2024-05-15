Pregnant woman abandons infant at store, deputies say

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an infant that was abandoned at a store in Lomita.

Store employees called deputies to their store on the 2000 block of Pacific Coast Highway on May 15 after a pregnant woman left her infant behind.

Employees said the woman entered the store and placed the infant in a shopping cart. When her taxi arrived, she exited the store… leaving the baby behind in the shopping cart.

The woman and baby were pictured on surveillance cameras, which the sheriff's department has released in hopes of identifying the two.

The baby is a female approximately seven to nine months old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lomita Sheriff's Station at 310-539-1661.