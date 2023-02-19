Single mom of 3 'fighting for her life' after South LA pursuit-crash

article

A single mother of three continues to fight for her life Sunday after she was critically injured during a crash following a police pursuit in Los Angeles' Florence neighborhood.

It happened Thursday around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, Yolanda Reyna, was on her way to the Los Temerarios concert in Inglewood when the pursuit suspect in a stolen black GMC pickup truck ran a red light on San Pedro Street and collided with her car on Gage Avenue. Reyna was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The pursuit started in the area near Florence Avenue and Main Street, according to LAPD, when the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, and a passenger, were taken into custody and were brought to a hospital in stable condition.

"The suspects had no regard to human life and this could have happen to anyone. Unfortunately, Yolanda was severely injured," according to a GoFundMe for Reyna. "Yolanda has three children the youngest being 12 years old. The money raised will go towards medical expenses and any other expenses for the family since they will need to provide for the 12 year old as Yolanda was a single mother and his sole provider."

Yolanda Reyna remains hospitalized in critical condition following a pursuit-crash in South LA Thursday. / Family-provided photo to FOX 11

This crash came just hours after a police chase ended in a deadly two-car collision in the San Fernando Valley. CSUN student Erick Barbosa-Guardado, 19, was killed on his way home from working a shift at T.J. Maxx in Granada Hills when the crash occurred. His aunt told FOX 11 he was attending classes during the day and working at the store in the evenings.

Just three weeks ago, two innocent bystanders were killed amid a police pursuit in Panorama City. Best friends 46-year-old Christopher Teagardin and 49-year-old Timothy Schultz were getting tacos and picking up a car when the pursuit suspect's truck slammed into their Honda Civic near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street. That suspect, Oscar De La Cruz, had an extensive criminal history and was on parole. He's been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, among other charges.

City News Service contributed to this report.