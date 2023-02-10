Police chase: 1 dead, innocent bystander injured after pursuit ends in crash, shooting in La Habra

Southern California authorities said one person is dead and an innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra.

Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call and the pursuit of the suspect was initiated near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove.

The suspect driving a Ford Explorer then led authorities roughly 10 miles north to La Habra where the SUV collided with a BMW at South Beach Blvd. and West Imperial Highway.

The SUV flipped over and caught on fire. Following the crash, the suspect got out of the vehicle and was struck by police gunfire. He was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and are under investigation.

Witnesses heard the violent crash followed by gunfire.

"All I can remember is hearing gunshots and I immediately ducked to the ground," witness Tylor Zeagler said.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash. Officials said he is expected to survive.

OC investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of the crash during the morning commute.

