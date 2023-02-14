Police chase: LASD in pursuit of car in compton

A car chase is underway near downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night.

SkyFOX is over the scene as the suspect is leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase.

Reports of the chase came in shortly before 9 p.m. In the Compton area. The car driven by the suspect is believed to be stolen. From there, the driver made their way to East LA and eventually into downtown.

At one point it looked as if deputies had the driver cornered in a parking lot. Deputies attempted to pin the car in but the driver was able to make it out of the area.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

After evading deputies, the driver got onto the 5 Freeway, making their way to South Gate, with deputies on their tail. As they transferred to the southbound 710 Freeway, the driver hit speeds of up to 92 miles per hour.

The driver eventually got off the freeway back in the Compton area, driving on the wrong side of the road at times, and blowing through red lights.

