Arraignment postponed for Micah Sykes in stabbing death of opera star Jubilant Sykes

The legal proceedings for the son of a world-renowned opera singer hit a legal standstill on Wednesday as a Los Angeles County judge postponed the arraignment for the December slaying of Jubilant Sykes.

Micah Sykes, 31, remains in custody without bail as the court evaluates a case involving allegations of extreme violence and mental health struggles.

What we know:

Micah Sykes is charged with the murder of his father, 70-year-old baritone Jubilant Sykes.

Prosecutors allege the attack occurred on December 8, 2024, in the family’s Santa Monica home near 18th Street and Delaware Avenue. The criminal complaint specifies that Micah used a knife, garden shears, and a barbell to inflict "great bodily injury."

During the initial December hearing, Deputy District Attorney Cesar Rodriguez revealed that the defendant’s mother witnessed the attack.

It was also disclosed that Micah had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was reportedly not following his medication regimen at the time of the incident.

Despite the gravity of the charges, family members present in court expressed their love for the defendant through the prosecutor.

What we don't know:

While the charges are clear, it remains unknown exactly what triggered the December 8 confrontation.

Additionally, though Micah was arrested for felony grand larceny in October 2024, it is unclear why no formal charges were filed in that instance or if that prior contact with the law resulted in any mental health intervention.

Timeline:

October 24, 2024: Micah Sykes is arrested for felony grand larceny by the LAPD but released the next day.

December 8, 2024: Police respond to a 911 call in Santa Monica; Jubilant Sykes is found dead at the scene.

December 11, 2024: Micah Sykes makes his first court appearance; a protective order is issued for his mother.

February 11, 2026: Arraignment is postponed; Micah is ordered to remain jailed without bail.

April 6, 2026: Rescheduled date for the arraignment.

What they're saying:

Neighbor and childhood friend Pam Forbes Clayton remembered the elder Sykes as a pillar of the community.

"Jubilant was a singer beyond words. He sang all around the country, opera. He was so beautiful... They're beautiful Christian people," Clayton said.

In court, Deputy District Attorney Rodriguez addressed the defendant's health, stating he was supposed to be "medicated," but was "either under-medicated or not following his doctor's recommendation."

What's next:

Micah Sykes will return to court on April 6 for his rescheduled arraignment.

He remains under a protective order prohibiting any contact with his mother.

The court will continue to hold him without bail at the Santa Monica Jail.