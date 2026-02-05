Nancy Guthrie: Ex-Los Angeles County worker arrested in ransom case targeting Savannah Guthrie's family

The Brief A man with ties to Los Angeles was arrested and charged federally for allegedly contacting relatives of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, about a ransom. The arrest comes days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Pima County, Arizona, and a Tucson TV station received a ransom note demanding money via Bitcoin. Authorities have not confirmed whether Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped or identified any suspects directly responsible for her disappearance.



A man with ties to Los Angeles was arrested and charged federally for allegedly contacting relatives of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, about a ransom.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 11 on Thursday, February 5, Derrick Callella is facing federal charges over allegations of reaching out to Nancy Guthrie's relatives asking about the ransom.

The court documents said Callella was charged with transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce, and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person.

Timeline:

The news of Callella's arrest comes just days after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen in her home in Pima County, Arizona, on January 31. On February 2, a local TV station in Tucson, KOLD-TV, received a ransom note that included a demand for a specific amount of money as well as a deadline for the said ask. The alleged note listed a Bitcoin wallet address for the family to send the money, should the victim's loved ones cave.

On February 4, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings posted a video message on social media addressing reports of the alleged ransom demand.

"We too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," Savannah said. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her."

Savannah's sister Annie also issued a statement in the video message.

"We are always going to be merely human, just normal human people who need our mom," she added. "Mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home. We miss you."

A day after Savannah's video message, her brother Lt. Col. Camron Guthrie issued a separate video post also urging the suspect to come forward.

"Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you, and we are waiting for contact," Lt. Col. Guthrie said.

Local perspective:

According to court documents, Callella is accused of texting Annie Guthrie about the ransom. The said document did not accuse Callella of playing a physical role in kidnapping Nancy Guthrie, but rather asking about the money.

Previous FOX 11 reports indicate this isn't the first time Callella was allegedly linked to an illegal scheme.

Back in October 2025, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office named Callella one of the 13 county employees accused of stealing a total of $430,000 in unemployment benefits. Callella was charged with one felony count of grand theft and one misdemeanor offense for being involved in the theft of a combined $437,383 in state unemployment benefits between 2020 and 2023.

What we don't know:

As of February 5, officials have not identified the suspects involved in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. There has also been no formal announcements confirming the nature of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, including whether she was kidnapped.