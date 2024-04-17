Man wanted for attempted murder after attack on South LA bus driver: authorities

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department circulated security images Wednesday of a man wanted in an attack that injured a bus driver in the South Los Angeles area over the weekend.

The crime occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Authorities said the victim was driving his bus route when the suspect allegedly started yelling at him.

"The victim stopped the bus at the intersection of 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue," authorities said in a statement. "The suspect, without provocation, punched the victim in the face then proceeded to stab the victim. The suspect exited the bus and fled northbound on Wilmington Avenue and out of view."

Authorities described the wanted man as approximately 5'5'' with a mustache, in his 30s and weighing 185 lbs. He was allegedly wearing a blue jacket and a blue beanie, and was carrying a black backpack.

No information on the condition of the bus driver was provided.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the sheriff's Transit Services Bureau at 213-541-2558. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.