Burglary suspect arrested near USC after hours-long standoff

article

A burglary suspect was arrested Thursday night after an hours-long standoff where he barricaded himself inside a home near the University of Southern California.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 700 block of West 30th St near Figueroa St. in South Los Angeles around 6 p.m. Thursday. Officers received a report of a burglary suspect who had been arrested at the location earlier, but later returned to the area and barricaded himself inside.

It is not clear when the suspect was previously taken into custody.

SUGGESTED:

Los Angeles Fire firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:35 p.m. Thursday to investigate and extinguish a fire in a two-story craftsman-style home with visible smoke.

The suspect was seen outside on the roof of the home, where he allegedly refused officers commands to surrender, according to reports.

After several hours, the suspect was allegedly lured back into the home with snacks. He eventually surrendered to the police just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to reports.

City News Service contributed to this report.