Body found in trash can in LA's San Fernando Valley

A homicide investigation is underway in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a body found inside a trash can in the 8500 block of Wentworth Street in the Shadow Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, 5 p.m., officials have not released the identity of the person found dead.

No arrests have been announced in the case of the person found dead inside the trash can. It is unknown how the body ended up there in the first place.