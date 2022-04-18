Siblings, ages 3 and 4, drown in pond near family's Lake Hughes home

A 4-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl drowned in a pond near their family's home in Lake Hughes on Monday night, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from the 43100 block of Lakes Hughes Road just before 7 p.m. Monday. The community is a little more than 30 miles north of the Santa Clarita area. A neighbor said they were helping a family search for their children who had disappeared after they were playing outside. The children were reportedly called back inside for dinner and did not respond.

Shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, the two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were found in a duck pond. The deputies immediately began to administer CPR before the young girl and boy were airlifted to the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster. The boy died around 9 p.m. and his sister died around 11 p.m., officials said.

The LASD Homicide Division is investigating. However, they believe it appears to be a tragic accident.

"Just keep a close eye on your children. This was a large 12-acre property. The pond was very shallow but with small children like that, it can be a matter of seconds," LASD Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

