Serial sex assault suspect arrested; LAPD fears there may be more victims

A Los Angeles man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and filming women, and detectives Friday urged other possible victims to contact authorities.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on April 26, and was being held on a no-bail warrant for multiple counts of forcible rape, stalking and "intimate partner violence," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse," police alleged in a statement. "Detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims and are looking to speak with them."

Detectives circulated a photo of Hawkins, and urged other possible victims to call Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center, 213-709-9017. People with information on the case may also call 877- LAPD-247. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.