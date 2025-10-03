LIVE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs learned of his sentencing on Friday after a New York jury convicted him on two prostitution-related charges in July.

In the trial, the 55-year-old was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, which carried harsher penalties, including life in prison.

What we know:

Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in a federal criminal case that exposed the hip-hop mogul’s use of paid sex workers for drug-fueled, sometimes violent sex parties he called "freak-offs."

Combs was convicted in July of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters.

He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, but the sentence will nonetheless keep one of the biggest names in music out of the limelight and behind bars for years to come. Prosecutors had sought an 11-year sentence.

In a final word before the judge issued a sentence, Combs called his past behavior "disgusting, shameful" and "sick," while apologizing to the people he hurt physically and mentally, as well as his children in the audience. He said his acts of domestic violence are a burden he will have to carry for the rest of his life.

During this hearing, six of Combs' seven children spoke in court, including his 18-year-old daughter D'Lila, who stated she was afraid of being parentless. Combs and the late Kim Porter had four children together — Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs.

Also, his attorney, Brian Steel, told the judge Combs has a lot of trauma. "He grew up without a father, his mother working all the time, and he swore that he would be there for his children," Steel said, as reported by FOX 11's sister station, FOX 5 New York. "That's what Sean is fighting for."

Diddy homes raided, charges filed

The backstory:

FOX 11 was the first to report when the music mogul's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal investigators in late March 2024.

Nearly six months later, he was taken into custody by Homeland Security and was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the 14-page document, Combs was accused of turning his business empire into a criminal enterprise, which allowed the Bad Boy Records founder and his associates to allegedly engage in sex trafficking, sax labor and other crimes.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said his client is not guilty of all charges and that his client voluntarily came to New York to start the case.

Leading up to the trial and after being convicted, a judge denied his legal team's requests for bail multiple times. Combs has remained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center from the time he was taken into custody up to his sentence hearing.

How the case unfolded

Timeline:

