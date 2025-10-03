LIVE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced
NEW YORK (KTTV) - Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs learned of his sentencing on Friday after a New York jury convicted him on two prostitution-related charges in July.
In the trial, the 55-year-old was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, which carried harsher penalties, including life in prison.
What we know:
Combs was sentenced Friday to four years and two months in a federal criminal case that exposed the hip-hop mogul’s use of paid sex workers for drug-fueled, sometimes violent sex parties he called "freak-offs."
Combs was convicted in July of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters.
He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, but the sentence will nonetheless keep one of the biggest names in music out of the limelight and behind bars for years to come. Prosecutors had sought an 11-year sentence.
In a final word before the judge issued a sentence, Combs called his past behavior "disgusting, shameful" and "sick," while apologizing to the people he hurt physically and mentally, as well as his children in the audience. He said his acts of domestic violence are a burden he will have to carry for the rest of his life.
During this hearing, six of Combs' seven children spoke in court, including his 18-year-old daughter D'Lila, who stated she was afraid of being parentless. Combs and the late Kim Porter had four children together — Quincy Brown, Christian Combs, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs.
Also, his attorney, Brian Steel, told the judge Combs has a lot of trauma. "He grew up without a father, his mother working all the time, and he swore that he would be there for his children," Steel said, as reported by FOX 11's sister station, FOX 5 New York. "That's what Sean is fighting for."
Diddy homes raided, charges filed
The backstory:
FOX 11 was the first to report when the music mogul's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal investigators in late March 2024.
Nearly six months later, he was taken into custody by Homeland Security and was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
In the 14-page document, Combs was accused of turning his business empire into a criminal enterprise, which allowed the Bad Boy Records founder and his associates to allegedly engage in sex trafficking, sax labor and other crimes.
Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said his client is not guilty of all charges and that his client voluntarily came to New York to start the case.
Leading up to the trial and after being convicted, a judge denied his legal team's requests for bail multiple times. Combs has remained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center from the time he was taken into custody up to his sentence hearing.
How the case unfolded
Timeline:
The months leading up to and burial the trial came with many twists and turns. Here are some key moments.
- September 2023: Combs handed over publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists, including Faith Evans, Mase, The Lox, and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G.
- November 2023: Combs and Cassie Ventura settled a lawsuit after his former partner accused him of years of rape and abuse.
- January 2024: In a nearly three-hour interview that was released in January 2024, Katt Williams predicted Combs would be among those exposed in 2024. "All these big deviants are catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of them… all lies will be exposed," Williams said.
- March 2024: Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security. In a separate case, Combs faced allegations of sexual assault in a complaint filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. That complaint was filed in the Southern District of New York that listed several defendants, including Cuba Gooding Jr., Justin Dior Combs, and Motown Records.
- April 2024: Combs was seen in public for one of the first times since the raids. He appeared carefree and seen biking in Miami Beach.
- May 2024: A video from 2016 was released showing Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The video was taken at a luxury hotel in Century City, a neighborhood in West Los Angeles next to Beverly Hills. Ventura then broke her silence and said her time with Combs "broke me down to someone I never thought I would become." Combs then issued an apology video.
- September 2024: Combs was taken into custody by Homeland Security agents in New York City and was charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. In an indictment, he was accused of asking his staff to keep lubricant and baby oil stocked for the alleged "freak-offs." The legal document against him listed allegations going back to 2008. His legal team's requests for bail were denied, and he was ordered to remain jailed. Sources said the mogul was placed on routine suicide watch.
- October 2024: Combs' lawyers wanted to reveal the names of the alleged victims in the federal sex trafficking case. A Texas attorney claimed Combs' celebrity friends were quietly settling with victims ahead of impending lawsuits. Meanwhile, Combs remained locked up.
- November 2024: Combs was denied bail for the third time.
- May 2025: Combs' trial began in a New York City courtroom. Ventura testified that she used drugs to get through "freak offs" that took place every week, while a male escort testified he was paid to have sex with her as Combs watched.
- July 2025: A New York jury found Combs guilty of two out of five charges. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering. A judge scheduled his sentencing for October. The judge made it clear he planned to hold Combs accountable for the years of violence and bullying behavior that were exposed during the trial.
- Oct. 2, 2025: Combs sent a letter to the judge the day ahead of his sentencing asking for mercy. In the letter, he claimed to be a new man and was "broken to my core."
- Oct. 3. 2025: Combs' legal team released a video of what would be played in court during the sentence hearing.
The Source: The Associated Press, LiveNOW and FOX 11's New York sister station, WNYW contributed to this report. This story also used information from previous FOX 11 reports.