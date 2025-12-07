Los Angeles man quits job to clean city streets

The Brief Juan Naula, a Los Angeles resident, quit his full-time job to volunteer as a trash collector, highlighting the city's shortcomings in sanitation services. Despite his efforts to clean the streets, Naula often finds the trash bags he collects left behind by city workers, leading to frustration. Mayor Karen Bass's office acknowledges Naula's contributions and promises to review 311 requests to improve city services.



A Los Angeles resident who quit his full-time job to clean city streets says the city is falling short – often leaving behind the very trash bags he collects and reports for pickup.

Juan Naula, known to his 56,000 Instagram followers as @cleanlawithme has become one of the city’s most visible volunteer trash collectors, documenting his daily efforts to remove piles of debris from sidewalks and alleyways.

"I wish we had a million people doing this because the city doesn’t want to do it," Naula said. "Why do we have to chase them? Why?"

Naula, who describes the city’s dirtiness as "an 11 out of 10," says he routinely encounters human waste, rats and even knives while cleaning.

Residents Turn to Volunteer After City Doesn’t Respond

According to Naula, some residents now reach out to him directly when their own cleanup requests to the city go unanswered.

"I tried calling the city three times. They don’t come and clean," one woman said in a cellphone video shared on social media.

Naula says he responds, bags the trash, and contacts 311 again—only to see the bags sit for days, often torn open and scattered again by people on the street.

"It really frustrates me because I do the job, and then I have to chase [city workers] to come pick up the trash," he said.

City’s Shine LA Program Not Meant to Replace Services

Earlier this year, Mayor Karen Bass launched Shine LA, a beautification initiative intended to encourage community cleanup events ahead of major global sporting events coming to Los Angeles, including the World Cup, Super Bowl and Olympics. Volunteers meet monthly to plant trees, paint utility boxes and remove litter, but the program is not designed to replace core city sanitation services.

"They are the city. They should have people riding around doing [311] reports: ‘Go clean here, go clean there,’" Naula said. "Whoever is in charge, they have to train their people. Why do their people come and not pick up trash?"

Mayor’s Office Responds

In a statement to FOX 11, a spokesperson for Mayor Bass praised Naula’s efforts:

"Residents like Juan represent the very best of Los Angeles—people who step up to care for their neighborhoods and our city. We thank Juan for taking initiative and helping create a City we can all be proud of. The Mayor’s Office will be reaching out to him."

"Additionally, we will be reviewing 311 requests to ensure City services are being delivered. Mayor Bass is laser-focused on cleaning City streets and making L.A. neighborhoods safer for all, and she is working with departments to bring back essential street cleaning services and improve response times."

Aiming for a World Record

Naula says he has collected more than 100,000 pounds of trash this year and hopes to set a world record for the most trash picked up in a single month.

City crews are scheduled to collect his latest pile of bagged trash in Mid-City on Monday. Naula is now seeking sponsors to support his growing cleanup efforts.