Diddy trial day 2: Cassie Ventura to testify Tuesday

The Brief The sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs began on Monday, May 12, in a New York court. Authorities charged Diddy with multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation for prostitution. If convicted, Combs could face 15 years to life in prison.



R&B singer Cassie Ventura is set to testify Tuesday in the sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Combs faces charges that he orchestrated an empire of exploitation that forced women into drugged-up sex parties called "freak-offs."

Testimony in the trial began Monday, with prosecutors telling jurors that for years, Combs used his power and status as an executive to coerce women into abusive sexual encounters and became violent if they refused.

Who Is Cassie?:

Cassie, a key prosecution witness expected to testify Tuesday, met Combs in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37. He signed her to his Bad Boy Records label and, within a few years, they started dating.

In her 2023 lawsuit, Cassie alleges Combs trapped her in a "cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking" for more than a decade, including raping her and forcing her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers. Combs settled the lawsuit the next day.

Among other things, Cassie alleges Combs raped her when she tried to leave him and often punched, kicked and beat her, causing injuries including bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding. She also alleges that Combs was involved in blowing up rival rapper Kid Cudi’s car when he learned Cudi was romantically interested in her, and she alleges that Combs ran out of his home with guns when he learned Suge Knight, a rival producer, was eating at a nearby diner.

Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.c Expand

Her testimony follows Monday’s accounts from hotel security guard Israel Florez, who told jurors he saw Diddy with a "devilish stare" after allegedly attacking Cassie, and Daniel Phillips, who testified he was paid in 2013 to have sex with Cassie—expecting a bachelorette party gig but instead finding her in red lingerie as Diddy watched and masturbated.

Testimony Continues:

Testimony will continue with the cross-examination of a male stripper who says he was hired by Combs and his girlfriend — R&B singer Cassie — to have sex with Cassie while Combs watched and sometimes directed what should happen.

A defense lawyer said he expects to question the witness, Daniel Phillip, for about an hour.

What Happened Monday?:

Testimony in the trial began Monday after jury selection and opening statements. Federal prosecutors told jurors that for nearly 20 years, Diddy used his music empire to run a racketeering operation that forced women into sex and turned violent when they refused.

Prosecutors called their first witness, Israel Florez, a former security officer at a Los Angeles hotel, to testify about the night in March 2016 when he witnessed Diddy assault Cassie.

Florez’s testimony helped introduce hotel surveillance footage that prosecutors say shows the attack—footage they argue is more complete than the edited version previously aired by CNN.

Defense attorneys had tried, unsuccessfully, to keep the video out of the trial. On the stand, Florez described finding Diddy in a towel with a blank, "devilish" stare after responding to a call about a woman in distress.

He said Cassie tried to leave, but Combs told her, "You’re not going to leave." After she walked out, Florez said Diddy tried to hand him a stack of cash and told him, "Don’t tell nobody." Florez refused the money and told him to go back to his room.

He described multiple sexual encounters allegedly orchestrated by Diddy, who tried to hide his identity but was recognizable by his voice.

Diddy Charges:

Authorities charged Sean "Diddy" Combs with multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transporting for prostitution in an indictment unsealed in September 2024.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.