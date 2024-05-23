Cassie breaks her silence following the release of Diddy hotel video

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

LOS ANGELES – Cassie Ventura broke her silence after a disturbing video that allegedly showed her being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy Combs," at a Los Angeles area hotel in 2016 was released late last week.

The two dated from 2007 to 2018.

In an Instagram post, Ventura expressed gratitude for the support she’s received since the video was released.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is the issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," she wrote.

Music artist Cassie Ventura

The video, obtained by CNN, shows the former couple in a lobby at the upscale InterContinental Hotel in Century City, an area adjacent to Beverly Hills.

Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

The incident was captured by multiple cameras and showed Diddy throwing his then-partner to the ground as he proceeded to kick her and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while dressed in a towel.

In response to the video footage of Combs, Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura's lawyer, released a statement stating, "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Cassie also used her platform to advocate for other victims of domestic violence.

Ventura’s social media post continued to read, "Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued a statement on the video Friday and called the images "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch," adding that "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

The hip-hop mogul issued an apology video that has been criticized as "disingenuous."

