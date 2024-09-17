Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Federal indictment unsealed, music mogul hit with sex trafficking, racketeering charges

The morning after music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was taken into custody by Homeland Security agents following an indictment by a grand jury, court documents obtained by FOX 11 reveal he was hit with three federal charges.

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the 14-page document, Combs is accused of turning his business empire into a criminal enterprise, allowing the Bad Boy Records founder and his associates to engage in sex trafficking, sex labor and other crimes.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested in New York

The grand jury has been taking testimony from several of his accusers over the last couple of months. They voted to indict him on Monday and his arrest at the luxury Park Hyatt in Manhattan came soon after. As of Tuesday morning, Diddy remains in federal custody.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo said he’s not guilty of all charges and that his client voluntarily came to New York to start the case.

The arrest comes after a series of sexual assault allegations against Combs. The indictment lists the defendant as Sean Combs and his stage names "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy", "Diddy", "PD "and "Love." It details several shocking allegations that mirror what was detailed in previous lawsuits filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and Danity Kane's Dawn Richard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Combs still faces potential litigation in several civil suits and one criminal lawsuit.

Diddy's Legal Troubles

Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Diddy began swirling in legal trouble in November after his ex, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit alleging rape and abuse. The lawsuit was settled the following day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging rape, abuse

In late March, FOX 11 was the first to break the story when Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. Authorities remained tight-lipped about the case and said the following:

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

The day after the raids, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, released the following statement to FOX 11:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

In the wake of the scandal, video was released of Diddy allegedly assaulting then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a Los Angeles area hotel in 2016.

Diddy then released an apology video and shortly after, Cassie's lawyer called the apology "disingenuous.'

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help available. Talk to highly trained anti-trafficking advocates at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.